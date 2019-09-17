Red Line trains rerouted after theft suspects flee onto tracks near North/Clybourn: police

CTA Red Line subway trains are being rerouted to elevated tracks Tuesday after suspects in a Lincoln Park theft ran onto the tracks.

Officers were called about a theft in progress at 2:13 p.m. in the 900 block of West North Avenue, according to Chicago police. Suspects were last seen running onto the Red Line tracks at the nearby North/Clybourn station, 1599 N. Clybourn Ave.

Trains were halted shortly before 2:30 p.m. because of an “unauthorized person on the tracks” near the station, the CTA said in a service alert. Power was cut to the tracks between Armitage and Grand, according to police.

Red Line subway trains are being rerouted to elevated tracks, bypassing the subway between Fullerton and Cermak/Chinatown, according to the CTA. Red Line trains are stopping at the Armitage, Sedgwick, Chicago, Merchandise Mart, Clark/Lake, State/Lake, Washington/Wabash, Adams/Wabash and Roosevelt elevated stations.

Shuttle buses are also operating between Fullerton and State/Lake, the CTA said.

No one is in custody as police continue to investigate.