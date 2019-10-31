Red Line trains rerouted to elevated tracks after person hit, killed by train near Harrison

Red Line trains were rerouted to elevated tracks Thursday after a person was struck and killed by a train in the Loop.

Trains were halted about 4:17 p.m. near the Harrison Street station because a male was hit by a northbound train while on the platform, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

He was trying to board a train car when he slipped and “sustained blunt force trauma to his head,” Chicago police said.

The male of an unknown age was pronounced dead on the scene, fire officials said.

As a result, trains were rerouted to the elevated tracks between the Fullerton and Cermak/Chinatown stations, the CTA said.

After stopping at Cermak/Chinatown, Howard-bound trains will be diverted and make stops at Roosevelt, Adams/Wabash, Washington/Wabash, State/Lake, Clark/Lake, Merchandise Mart, Chicago, Sedgwick and Armitage, the CTA said.

Trains to 95th are operating through the subway, but are not stopping at Harrison, the CTA said.

Passengers are advised to consider other routes to get to their destinations.