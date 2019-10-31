Red Line trains resume normal service after person hit, killed by train near Harrison

Red Line trains were rerouted to elevated tracks during the evening rush Thursday after a person was struck and killed by a train in the Loop.

Trains were halted about 4:17 p.m. near the Harrison Street station because a male was hit by a northbound train while on the platform, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

The male of an unknown age sustained blunt force trauma to the head, and was pronounced dead on the scene, Chicago police and fire officials said.

As a result, trains were rerouted to the elevated tracks between the Fullerton and Cermak/Chinatown stations, the CTA said.

Service was restored with delays and congestion about 6:30 p.m., the CTA said.