Report: Chicago-born rapper Juice Wrld dies after suffering seizure at Midway Airport

article

Juice Wrld, the rapper from Chicago, has died after suffering a seizure at Midway Airport on Sunday morning, according to TMZ.

The 21-year-old reportedly suffered the seizure while walking through the airport after landing back in his hometown from California. He was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The cause of death is still unknown at this time.

Juice Wrld, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, reportedly signed a multi-million dollar contract with Interscope Records in March of 2018. He was known for the songs "Lucid Dreams" and "All Girls Are The Same" among several others.

Check back for updates. This is a developing story.