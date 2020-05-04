River Grove man dies in I-80 crash in Grundy County

A 43-year-old man from River Grove died in a crash Sunday night in Grundy County.

Brandon E. Heard was parked on the shoulder of I-80 at mile post 114, near Morris, about 11:50 p.m. when he entered into westbound traffic and was rear-ended by a semitrailer, according to a statement from Gruny County coroner John W. Callahan.

Heard was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:42 a.m. Monday, Callahan said.

The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police.