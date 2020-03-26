Riverwalk, Lakefront and 606 trails officially close

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday ordered the closure of several public trails to stem the spread of COVID-19.

“More people will die if we don’t abide by this simple order,” Lightfoot said in a televised news conference.

The order shuts down the Lakefront and adjacent trails, green spaces and facilities. The order also prohibits contact sports, like basketball and football.

Violators will be issued tickets and may even face arrest, Lightfoot said.

“While our parks and other green spaces offer residents a brief respite during this stay at home order, we simply must take action to prevent the large gatherings that are putting our public health at risk,” Lightfoot said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot threatened to close the Lakefront Trail after throngs of people flocked to the trail.

“Way too many people gathering like it’s just another day,” the mayor said. “This is not just another day. And no day will be just another day until we are on the other side of this virus, which is weeks away.”