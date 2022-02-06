Are you selling your used car in Chicago? That 'buyer' might be about to rob you

Chicago police are warning that someone is pretending to be interested in buying used cars – but what they're really interested in is stealing from them.

Police said that in December and January, four people who were trying to sell their cars met up with potential "buyers." In each case, the "buyer" pulled out a gun and robbed the sellers. Then the "buyer" took off in another car.

The robberies happened at these general locations in Englewood:

6400 Block of South Morgan Street on December 26 at 4:52 p.m.

6400 Block of South Morgan Street on December 22 at 3:55 p.m.

1000 Block of West 64th Street on December 20 at 1:47 p.m.

6400 Block of South Peoria Street on January 17 at 10:15 a.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS