Rod Blagojevich should be stripped of law license, state panel says

A state panel has officially recommended former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich be stripped of his license to practice law.

The decision Tuesday by the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission was expected after President Trump commuted Blagojevich's 14-year corruption prison sentence on Feb. 18.

The ultimate decision to revoke Blagojevich's law license must now be made by the Illinois Supreme Court.

The Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission initially filed a formal complaint in August of 2019 citing Blagojevich's conviction on federal corruption charges. The complaint reportedly said the crimes for which Blagojevich was convicted "adversely reflect on his honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer."

The Illinois Supreme Court previously suspended Blagojevich's law license indefinitely after his conviction at a second trial on counts of wire fraud, bribery and attempted extortion.