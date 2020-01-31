Roku pulls FOX channels, just before Super Bowl LIV

article

Roku is pulling all FOX apps off of its platform, just two days before Super Bowl LIV.

A FOX Corporation spokesperson released the following statement:

“Roku’s threat to delete FOX apps from its customers’ devices is a naked effort to use its customers as pawns. To be clear, FOX has not asked Roku to remove our apps, and we would prefer Roku continue to make them available without interruption. Roku’s tactics are a poorly timed negotiating ploy, fabricating a crisis with no thought for the alarm it generated among its own customers. Even if Roku unilaterally decides to remove FOX apps, savvy Roku customers know Super Bowl LIV on FOX will be ubiquitously available through streaming providers, FOX apps on the biggest streaming platforms and our website. Only Roku can pull apps from its customers’ devices, and we would urge them to stop the intimidation tactics and reconsider the merits of irritating their best customers in pursuit of Roku’s own interests.”

In case of a disruption, here are some streaming alternatives:

FOX apps are available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV, as well iOS and Android mobile devices (and you can cast from FOX’s mobile apps to Chromecast- and AirPlay-enabled devices)

FOX NOW, FOX Sports, and FOX Nation are also available on Samsung Smart TVs

foxsports.com, And of course, you can also visit our networks on the web at fox.com foxnews.com , and foxnation.com

We also welcome you to check YouTube TV, Hulu, Fubo, and AT&T TV NOW on Roku devices, all of which carry FOX networks

