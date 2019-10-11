Saddleridge fire erupts in Sylmar impacting 210 Freeway as evacuations are underway

Image 1 of 10 ▼

Firefighters battled a wildfire that broke out on Thursday night in the Sylmar area near the 210 Freeway at Yarnel Street.

The fire is being called the "Saddleridge" fire and is being driven by high 60 mph winds in the area. Mandatory evacuations are underway. At least one commercial structure and several homes were destroyed and several other structures are threatened.

“We need people to leave now while they can,” fire officials warned during a press conference Friday morning. "If you stay in [mandatory evacution] areas we cannot guarantee that we will save you.”

The fire has already scorched over 4,600 acres and continues to grow. There is no containment on this fire at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS are in effect for

Advertisement

-Twin Lakes

-Indian Springs

-Indian Falls Estates

-Brown’s Canyon

-All of Porter Ranch north of the 118 Freeway

-The Oakridge Estates community north of the 210 Freeway

-West of Balboa Boulevard, North of Sesnon Boulevard to the Ventura County border with Mason Avenue as the current western border

VIEW: Evacuation map

EVACUATION WARNING are in effect for:

-All areas south of Sesnon Boulevard to the 118 Freeway

VIEW: Evacuation map

ROAD CLOSURES

-East and westbound 210 Freeway between the 5 Freeway and 118 Freeway

-South 14 at Newhall from Highway 126 to the 5 Freeway

-North 5 Freeway at the 118 Freeway

-South 5 Freeway from Calgrove Boulevard to the 210

-North 405 Freeway from the 118 Freeway

-The northbound and southbound I-5 connectors to the eastbound 118 Freeway

-Metrolink train and bus service was suspended through the Newhall Pass. AV Line 200 to Los Angeles was canceled at Santa Clarita on Friday due to the fire.

EVACUATION CENTERS

-Sylmar Recreation Center located at 13109 Borden Avenue - People with small pets welcomed

-Granada Hills Recreation Center located at 16730 Chatsworth Street - People with small pets welcomed (opening at 2:30 a.m.) 4:30 a.m. UPDATE: The Granada Hills Rec Center is now FULL and not able to accept any more residents

-Large animals can be evacuated to Hansen Dam Equine Shelter located at 11127 Orcas Avenue

-Large animals can also be evacuated to West Valley Animal Shelter located at 20655 Plummer Street

-Mason Recreation Center located at 10500 Mason Ave, Chatsworth - People with small pets welcomed

POWER OUTAGES

The Saddleridge fire caused power outages in Granada Hills and Sylmar neighborhoods closest to fire — currently affecting approx 2,500 LADWP customers.

SCHOOLS

-School was canceled for Friday for all Fillmore Unified School District campuses.

-Mupu Elementary School canceled school on Friday.

-Canyon High School, Golden Valley High School, La Mesa Junior High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School will run a minimum day schedule on Friday.

At 11:30 p.m., fire officials said a 30-acre spot fire jumped the 5 Freeway -- to the area West of the 5 Freeway and west of Balboa.

Los Angeles police are warning residents in Granada Hills and Chatsworth to be ready to evacuate as the fire continues burning towards those areas.

SkyFOX aerial footage showed several semitrailers being consumed by the flames as the winds drove embers across the freeway that looked like waves in an ocean.

An unknown number of homes are potentially threatened, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Several homes have already been destroyed.

"If you live in that area, please just pack up and leave now," Stewart said.

"Fire is uncontrolled. If told to evacuate, leave while you can," LAPD Chief Michael Moore said. "Otherwise you’re jeopardizing your life and firefighters’ lives."

Smoke was impacting the 210 Freeway. The 210 Freeway is shut down in both directions from the 5 Freeway to the 118 Freeway. Drivers were advised to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

The nearby Aliso Canyon So Cal Gas facility, that was the site of the worst natural gas leak in U.S. history, is also being threatened by flames.

Metrolink was offering train 200 passengers at Sylmar, Sun Valley and Burbank Airport North Station an alternative transit voucher for up to $50.

The Los Angeles Police Department is on a citywide tactical alert in response to the Saddleridge fire and are working with LAFD to carry out any necessary evacuations.

More than 350 Los Angeles firefighters were battling the Saddleridge fire, including 63 fire companies, and an Angeles National Forest helicopter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

FOX 11's Shelly Insheiwat and Mary Stringini contributed to this report.