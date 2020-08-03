Search suspended for teen who fell into Lake Michigan at Diversey Harbor

article

Rescue efforts were suspended Monday after a teen fell into Lake Michigan at Diversey Harbor.

Divers searched the lake after a male fell into the water just before 5 p.m. at 2601 North Cannon Drive, according to a tweet from the Chicago Fire Department. Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt said he was a teen.

The search was suspended about an hour later, fire officials said. Due to lake conditions, a recovery mission is underway with the Chicago Police Marine unit taking over.

“We regret we could not bring the young man out as a rescue,” fire officials said in a tweet.

Monday’s forecast urged swimmers and boaters to avoid the lake because of choppy waters and waves as high as 13 feet. A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday.