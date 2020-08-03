Search suspended for teen who jumped into Lake Michigan with friends

Rescue efforts were suspended Monday after a teen jumped into Lake Michigan at Diversey Harbor with three of his friends and never made it out of the water.

Divers searched the lake after the young man went into the water just before 5 p.m. at 2601 North Cannon Drive, according to Chicago officials.

The search was suspended about an hour later, officials said. Due to lake conditions, a recovery mission is underway with the Chicago Police Marine unit taking over.

“We regret we could not bring the young man out as a rescue,” fire officials said in a tweet.

Monday’s forecast urged swimmers and boaters to avoid the lake because of choppy waters and waves as high as 13 feet. A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.