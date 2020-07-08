Search to continue Wednesday for person who fell off boat in Monroe Harbor

Divers are expected to continue their search Wednesday for a person who fell off a boat Tuesday evening in Monroe Harbor.

The boat struck the break wall in Lake Michigan near the Museum Campus about 9:40 p.m., sending one person into the water, Chicago police said.

Divers with the police and fire department searched unsuccessfully for the missing person into the early morning, police said.

On Monday evening, a different boat crashed into a break wall farther north near the water filtration plant. Four people pulled from the water were uninjured.

Monday afternoon, a swimmer was in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Michigan near the Loop.

So far this year, at least 13 people have drowned in Lake Michigan, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. In 2019, a total of 48 people drowned in Lake Michigan.