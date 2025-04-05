Search underway for endangered missing man on Northwest Side

The Brief Chicago police are searching for 41-year-old Patrick Carrier, who was last seen Saturday afternoon on the Northwest Side and is considered endangered. Carrier was last spotted around 12:20 p.m. leaving his home in the 3800 block of W. Irving Park Road, heading east. He is described as 5-foot-11, with hazel eyes, gray hair, and wearing a navy blue hoodie, dark jeans, and gray sandals. Anyone with information is urged to contact 312-746-6554 or 911.



Chicago police are searching for a 41-year-old man last seen on the Northwest Side, who is now considered endangered.

Endangered Missing Man on Chicago's Northwest Side

What we know:

Patrick Carrier was last seen around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, April 5, leaving his residence in the 3800 block of W. Irving Park Road, heading east, according to police.

He is described as 5-foot-11 with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was wearing a navy blue hoodie with white lettering, dark jeans, and gray sandals.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on Carrier's whereabouts is urged to contact Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554, or call 911.