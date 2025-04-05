Search underway for endangered missing man on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a 41-year-old man last seen on the Northwest Side, who is now considered endangered.
What we know:
Patrick Carrier was last seen around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, April 5, leaving his residence in the 3800 block of W. Irving Park Road, heading east, according to police.
Pictured is Patrick Carrier, 41. (Chicago police )
He is described as 5-foot-11 with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was wearing a navy blue hoodie with white lettering, dark jeans, and gray sandals.
What you can do:
Anyone with more information on Carrier's whereabouts is urged to contact Area 5 Detectives at 312-746-6554, or call 911.