Search underway for student suspected in Western Illinois University shooting

A Western Illinois University student was shot Tuesday night at a residence hall, prompting a manhunt for the gunman and a campus lockdown.

Police are searching for 18-year-old Kavion Poplous who is considered armed and dangerous. Poplous is a freshman at the university.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

In a statement, the university said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between roommates.

All WIU classes have been canceled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1 or contact Macomb Area Crimestoppers (800) 222-TIPS or (309) 836-2222 or https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=686#.

This story is developing.