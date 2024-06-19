Second blaze in two days: Massive fire engulfs car battery warehouse in Humboldt Park

A massive fire broke out at a car battery warehouse in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. It's the second day in a row that a large fire happened on the city's West Side.

The call came out around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of W. Grand Avenue. As of around 7:45 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department said the fire was under control.

Street closures for Chicago and Grand were temporarily in effect as crews battled the flames, according to city officials.

Heavy smoke was seen smothering surrounding streets as firefighters worked the scene.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Crews working to put out massive fire in Humboldt Park. (FOX 32 )

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.