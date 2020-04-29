Second Illinois lawmaker plans to file suit over stay-at-home order

article

Another Illinois state representative is planning to file a lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order, days after a southern Illinois judge ruled in favor of a similar suit.

State Rep. John Cabello, a Republican from Machesney Park, said Tuesday that his lawsuit will benefit everyone in Illinois.

The Rockford police detective said he believes people can take necessary precautions and live safely without government interference.

“I want to see everyone get back to a normal, American way of life,” Cabello said.

Cabello's annoucement comes two days after Clay County Circuit Judge Michael McHaney’s ruling that the stay-at-home order violates civil liberties. The ruling was on behalf of Republican Rep. Darren Bailey of Xenia but it opens the door for more challenges.

Bailey called the extension unchecked government power.

Advertisement

The statewide stay-at-home order aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus remains in place through May 30, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday, despite McHaney's ruling. The Illinois Attorney General's office has filed an intention to appeal the decision.

“This rule only applies to one person because it was only ever about one person,” Pritzker said at his daily COVID-19 briefing. “This was a political stunt designed so that the representative can see his name in headlines, and unfortunately he has briefly been successful in that most callous of feats.”

The state reported another 144 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, for a total of 2,125 and 2,219 more people tested positive, bringing the state’s total to 48,102. The actual number of infections is likely far higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

Pritzker issued a state disaster declaration March 9, when there were just 10 COVID-19 cases, which allowed him to take emergency public safety measures for 30 days. He has closed schools, nonessential business, and last week, he extended the stay-at-home order through May. It requires people to stay home except for going to essential jobs, grocery shopping, medical visits or emergencies.

Pritzker’s lawyers said the state Constitution provides police powers to stop pandemics or other crises. They noted that the Illinois General Assembly has not objected to the extension and that the “urgent circumstances” presented by the coronavirus demand urgent action. The emergency actions have and continue to prevent “thousands of deaths,” Pritzker said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.