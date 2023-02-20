This city has been named second most dangerous city in Illinois

Springfield has been named the second most dangerous city in the state.

A new study found that the city has seen an increase in assaults, burglaries, thefts and a high amount of auto thefts.

Residents are now pushing for increased police presence and more resources to combat crime.

Many are also worried the SAFE-T Act could further increase crime as the legislation reduces penalties for offenses like theft and drug possession.