Security guard at Cook County gentlemen's club fatally shot customer who crashed into his vehicle: police

article

A security guard at a Ford Heights gentlemen's club is accused of fatally shooting a customer who was leaving the club last week.

Michael Long, 52, of Chicago, was charged with first-degree murder.

At about 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 12, Cook County Sheriff's Police were called to the 1800 block of East Lincoln Highway in Ford Heights for a report of shots fired outside the Atlantis Gentlemen's Club.

When officers arrived, they located a 29-year-old Texas man, identified as Jesus Galvan, shot in his white pickup truck that had crashed nearby, the sheriff's office said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

While investigating, detectives learned that after Galvan and three others left the club and got into his truck, one of his passengers fired a gun multiple times and struck a parked vehicle belonging to the club's security guard, Michael Long.

When a club employee approached Galvan's vehicle, Galvan displayed a firearm, the sheriff's office said. He was then told to leave and as he was driving away from the club, Long allegedly fired multiple shots at Galvan's pickup truck, one of which struck and killed Galvan.

Long was taken into custody and ordered held without bail.

Galvan's passenger who allegedly fired a gun multiple times was also charged.

Samuel Martinez

Samuel Martinez, 31, of East Chicago, Indiana was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

His bond was set at $50,000.