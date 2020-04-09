Security guard’s gun fired in confrontation with teen girl on Red Line train, striking both

article

A security guard’s gun accidentally went off early Thursday when he confronted a 16-year-old girl on a CTA Red Line train in Lake View, striking himself and the girl, police say.

The 38-year-old guard, who does not work for the CTA, was on a moving train near the Belmont Station about 4 a.m. when he approached a teen “causing a disturbance,” Chicago police said.

Police said the pair began fighting and the gun went off inside the guard’s pocket, police said. The guard was shot in the leg, while the girl was grazed in her abdomen.

They were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A police spokesperson was not immediately able to describe details of the “disturbance,” or say who was handling the gun when it fired.

Area North detectives are questioning everyone involved in the incident.