Security officer fatally shot patient, partner at Munster hospital: prosecutor

A psychiatric patient who was beating a nurse Tuesday was shot dead by a security officer who also accidentally fatally wounded another security officer during the incident at Munster Community Hospital in Northwest Indiana, prosecutors said.

Ryan Askew, a 59-year-old retired Lake County sheriff’s officer who was working security, was pronounced dead at 2:41 a.m., according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

Jamal Williams, 22, of Lansing, was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m. after he was shot by another retired officer working security, the Times of Northwest Indiana reported.

The shooting unfolded about 1 a.m. when Askew responded to someone beating a nurse in the hospital, at 901 McArthur Blvd., Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in an emailed statement.

“It is my understanding that the patient was beating the nurse pretty badly,” Martinez said.

When Askew and another retired officer came to the patient’s room, the patient grabbed a nurse and started hitting her, according to Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter. Other nurses and hospital staff tried pulling the nurse away.

The security officers tried subduing the patient, but he put Askew in a chokehold, lifted him off the ground and hit him several times, causing him to fade in and out of consciousness, Carter said.

The other security officer fired twice, striking the patient in the face and Askew in the arm, Carter said. Staff began to treat Askew but the bullet traveled to his chest, ultimately killing him.

Carter’s statement contradicts earlier police reports that the patient had grabbed the gun from Askew’s belt before fatally shooting him in the arm.

Munster police haven’t released details about the circumstances of the shooting, and the coroner’s office hasn’t ruled on the victims’ manners of death.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked to lose a retired officer in such a horrific incident,” Martinez said. Askew leaves behind a wife, a daughter and two foster children.

“I knew both of these retired veteran officers personally, and they’re the kind of people rookies could learn from and look up to,” Martinez said.

The second officer involved in the shooting is a 25-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, he said. The 65-year-old officer was hospitalized after the shooting, but officials did not release the reason.

The Northwest Indiana Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Munster police in the investigation.