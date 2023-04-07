1 inured after semi-truck overturns on I-57 in Cook County

A semi-truck overturned on Interstate 57 Friday afternoon.

At about 4:15 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to I-94 and Halsted for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a truck-tractor semi-trailer that rolled over onto its side in the left lane.

Additionally, a car ran off the roadway and came to a stop on the embankment.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Originally, ISP said the crash was on I-94. They later stated it was actually on I-57.