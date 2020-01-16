Senators expected to be sworn in Thursday as Trump impeachment trial begins

The Senate will begin its first procedural steps in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Thursday after House Democrats officially carried over the articles, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Beginning around 12 p.m. ET, the House’s seven impeachment managers will read the articles aloud in the Senate chamber. The Constitution calls for Chief Justice John Roberts to preside at the trial, who is then expected to administer the oath to senators who will serve as jurors and swear to deliver “impartial justice.”

Opening arguments are to begin next Tuesday after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

On Wednesday, the House approved the prosecution team named by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and voted 228-193, almost entirely along party lines, to send the articles to the Republican-majority Senate for trial.

The prosecutors later walked the articles across the Capitol to the Senate, as the clerk of the House announced the arrival: “The House has passed House Resolution 798, a resolution appointing and authorizing managers of the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump, president of United States.”

Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House on Dec. 18 on charges of abuse of power over his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden as Trump withheld aid from the country. Trump was also charged with obstructing Congress’ probe.

“This is what an impeachment is about,″ Pelosi said before the vote. “The president violated his oath of office, undermined our national security, jeopardized the integrity of our elections.”

He is the third president to be impeached in U.S. history, in addition to Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson.

The seven-member prosecution team, led by the chairmen of the House impeachment proceedings, Reps. Adam Schiff of the Intelligence Committee and Jerrold Nadler of the Judiciary Committee, are a diverse group with legal, law enforcement and military experience.

It also includes Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Sylvia Garcia of Texas, Val Demings of Florida, Jason Crow of Colorado and Zoe Lofgren of California.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged to have the Senate “rise above the petty factionalism” and “factional fervor and serve the long-term, best interests of our nation.''

As McConnell sets the rules for the trial, Trump has given mixed messages about whether he prefers lengthy or swift proceeding, and senators are under pressure with the emerging new evidence to call more witnesses for testimony.

