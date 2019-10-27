Shots fired following vigil in Dallas for victim of homecoming event shooting near Greenville

article

There were shots fired Sunday evening after a vigil was held in Dallas for a victim who was killed in the shooting at the non-school sanctioned homecoming celebration involving Texas A&M-Commerce students near Greenville.

The vigil for 23-year-old Kevin Berry was held at St. Augustine Park in Pleasant Grove.

MORE: Victim killed in shooting at homecoming party near Greenville identified as 23-year-old father of 2

It began at 7 p.m., but just as the vigil was ending, our crew on scene reported hearing dozens of shots.

There were no reported injuries, but at least one vehicle was hit by the gunfire.

Police have responded to the scene, and are investigating. No further details have been released at this time.