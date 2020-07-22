Silver Alert: Missing 1-year-old boy believed to be in danger

article

The East Chicago Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Kannon Ellis, a 1-year-old Black boy.

He is 2'3" and 18 pounds. He has black hair with brown eyes and was last seen on Sunday, July 19 at 12:16 p.m. in East Chicago wearing a red Champion hooded sweater and jeans.

Police believe Kannon is in the company of his mother, Caneesha Ellis and 17-year-old Jennifer Teniente.

Ellis is a 17-year-old black female, 5'3' and 180 pounds. She has brown hair with brown eyes.

Caneesha Ellis

Jennifer Teniente

Teniente is a 17-year-old white female, 5'3" and 180 pounds. She has brown hair with brown eyes.

Kannon is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on the 1-year-old, contact the East Chicago Police Department at 219-391-8796 or 911.