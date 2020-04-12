Sisters, 66 and 70, missing from Chicago

article

Two sisters have gone missing from Logan Square on the North Side, and police believe they may be together.

Magdalena Martinez, 66, and Carmen Martinez, 70, were last seen in the 2100 block of North Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police said. Carmen Martinez was last seen Wednesday and Magdalena Martinez was last seen Thursday.

Police described Magdalena Martinez has a 5-foot-4, 180-pound woman with brown eyes and black hair. Her sister Carmen is 5-foot-2 and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair, police said.

Police believe the sisters may be in each other’s company. Both may need medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.