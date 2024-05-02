Small plane flips over at DuPage Airport due to high winds, FAA says

A small plane with two people onboard flipped over due to high winds at the DuPage Airport in Chicago, according to the FAA.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, amid stormy weather that was passing through the area.

It's unknown if there were any injuries.

According to the FAA, the aircraft was a single-engine Cessna 172.

Airport officials were able to turn the aircraft back over. The investigation is ongoing.