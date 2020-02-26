Smoke from downtown fire shuts down part of Lake Shore Drive

article

A section of Lake Shore Drive was closed Wednesday because of thick smoke from a fire downtown.

Wooden pallets caught fire about 1:40 p.m. at a construction site in the 100 block of North Harbor Drive, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

The fire was out by 1:54 p.m., fire department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Inbound and outbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive remain closed between Madison and Illinois streets because of smoke from the fire, police said.