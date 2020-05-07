Some Chicago suburbs to open sooner despite governor's 5-phase plan

Some suburban mayors are critical of the current stay-at-home order and releasing their own plans to reopen sooner.

When you take a ride down the main drag of Orland Park, there are hundreds of businesses, with many of them closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, there is a 23-page plan that includes four phases to reopen barbershops, nail salons, gyms and even restaurants well before the summer.

“If you follow his plan, restaurants wouldn’t be able to open until July. Our small mom and pops would be out of business,” said Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau.

Pekau says his suburb has lost over $2-million in sales tax since the coronavirus pandemic started. A lot of that money comes from Orland Square mall, which is set to open May 31.

“Couldn’t have imagined coming up with all the things they did to protect the mall. I am very comfortable with the procedures they are going to take,” Pekau said.

Governor JB Pritzker, however, does not agree.

“That’s something that will have to happen over the course of months,” he said.

Mayor of Lockport Steve Streit says he is ready to reopen businesses as well.

“It makes no sense. Why can I get recreational cannabis but can’t go to the vape shop? These small mom and pops will die. The problem is the conversation has become you either want to kill grandma or destroy the economy,” Streit said.

Both Orland Park and Lockport have lower cases of coronavirus compared to other villages in their counties. However, the governor says the problem is people travel.