South Side shooting leaves 1 in critical condition after argument turns violent

An argument between two men led to a shooting on the city's South Side, sending one of them to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of S Cottage Grove.

The two men were arguing at a home when it escalated. One of the men pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots, according to Chicago police.

A 27-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and twice in the right thigh. Police say he was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The shooter was arrested and his weapon was recovered. His charges have not yet been announced.

The investigation is ongoing.