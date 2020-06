All southbound lanes of I-294 were blocked Tuesday morning after a crash involving a semitrailer at the Golf Road Toll Plaza.

Two people were hurt in the single-vehicle crash at 8 a.m., according to Illinois State Police. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The lanes remained closed at 10 a.m., are are expected to remain closed for “a few hours,” state police said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.