Southbound lanes of Edens reopen after barricade situation ends in arrest

A person is in custody following a barricade situation Wednesday that shut down all lanes of the Edens Expressway for more than three hours.

Troopers responded to the incident about 9:15 a.m. at I-94 at Old Orchard Road and stopped traffic between there to Skokie Highway, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

State police announced the arrest about 12:40 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

All southbound lanes have been reopened, state police said shortly before 1 p.m.

Northbound traffic remains diverted to Dempster Avenue.

