Southwest cancels flights at Midway Airport due to control tower shutdown

CHICAGO - Southwest Airlines is canceling all flights at Midway Airport due to the shutdown of the air traffic control tower amid coronavirus concerns, according to a statement from the airline.

The decision comes two days after three control tower technicians tested positive for COVID-19. 

The airline said more than 173 of their flights are canceled. 

