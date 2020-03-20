Southwest cancels flights at Midway Airport due to control tower shutdown
CHICAGO - Southwest Airlines is canceling all flights at Midway Airport due to the shutdown of the air traffic control tower amid coronavirus concerns, according to a statement from the airline.
The decision comes two days after three control tower technicians tested positive for COVID-19.
The airline said more than 173 of their flights are canceled.
Check Southwest.com for up-to-date travel notifications and flight statuses.