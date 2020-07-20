State police investigate police shooting in Chicago Heights

Illinois State Police are investigating a Chicago Heights police officer who fired shots Saturday evening in the south suburb.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. in the in the 1600 block of Portland Avenue, according to a statement from state police.

It was unclear if anyone was hit by gunfire. Chicago Heights Police Chief Thomas Rogers has not replied to a request for comment.

The state police “investigation is open and ongoing, and no additional information is being released at this time,” state police said in its release.