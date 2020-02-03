State trooper hurt in fatal I-57 crash at 138th; lanes closed

Northbound lanes on I-57 remained closed Monday morning after a person died in a crash that also injured an Illinois State trooper near south suburban Riverdale.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 2:35 a.m. on northbound I-57 near 138th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

A vehicle lost control for an unknown reason while traveling in front of a state trooper, state police said.

The trooper’s vehicle struck the other vehicle before they both struck the left wall, state police said.

An occupant of the vehicle that lost control was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, state police said.

The trooper was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with minor injuries, state police said. Another occupant of the first vehicle were treated at a hospital for injuries.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details of the death.

All northbound lanes remain closed as authorities continue to investigate.