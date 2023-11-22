Expand / Collapse search

Steve Noviello's 2023 Holiday Gift Guide

By Steve Noviello
Published 
November 24, 2023
FOX 4

FOX 4 consumer reporter Steve Noviello brings you the 15th anniversary FOX Holiday Gift Guide. From toys to tech and more Steve looks at the items that will be a hit this holiday season.

DALLAS - FOX 4 Consumer reporter Steve Noviello gets more than 1,000 product pitches each year. He shares the greatest gifts of the season in this 2023 Holiday Gift Guide.

Categories

Steve Noviello’s 4 favorite products for 2023

steves-favorites.jpg

Hundreds of products are submitted, but only four are on Steve’s favorites list for 2023. | Read More

Top 10 toys for 2023

top-10-toys.jpg

Looking for a toy that’s guaranteed to keep your little ones busy? These are our favorite toys for 2023. | Read More

Hot holiday toy gifts ideas

toys.jpg

Toys so awesome they're sure to be on everyone's list! | Read More

Toys for young kids

toys-young-kids.jpg

Playtime may be fresh on their minds, but these toys will keep them fully engaged. | Read More

Best building toys

building-toys.jpg

Here’s a category inspired by my own children’s love for building. | Read More

Plush and doll gift ideas

plush.jpg

Snuggle up with these great gift ideas sure to make your season extra cuddly! | Read More

Retro reimagined gift ideas

retro.jpg

Playtime is twice as fun when their toys are your favorites reimagined. | Read More

Educational toys kids will love

educational.jpg

These toys to turn playtime into learning time. | Read More

Gift ideas for screen-free fun

screen-free.jpg

Get the kids away from screens with these great gifts! | Read More

Buy a book this holiday

books.jpg

From entertaining to educational, these are some great reads for the holiday season. | Read More

Gifts for hard-to-shop-for tweens

tweens.jpg

Somewhere between toys and technology are these great gifts for tweens. | Read More

Tech gifts for the top of your list

tech-gifts.jpg

Technology at the top of the class should also be at the top of your gift list! | Read More

Holiday gifts for guys

gifts-for-men.jpg

Think he’s hard to shop for? Think again! | Read More

Gift ideas that support small businesses

small-business.jpg

These small businesses have some BIG ideas when it comes to gift giving. | Read More

Gifts when you’re home for the holidays

home-gifts.jpg

Whether entertaining, hosting guests or simply giving your house a holiday glow, these products are poised to help. | Read More

Unique gifts for people who have everything

they-dont-have-this.jpg

Is there someone on your list who has everything or wants nothing? They’re guaranteed not to have one of these! | Read More