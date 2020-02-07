Store clerk critically wounded after exchanging gunfire, wounding 2 robbers in Park Manor: police

A 32-year-old store clerk is in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with a group of robbers Friday in Park Manor on the South Side.

Four males entered the store about 1:45 p.m. in the first block of East 71st Street and took cash from the register by force, Chicago police said.

As the clerk took out his own gun and fired shots, the robbers returned fire and struck the clerk in the chest, police said.

Police arrested the four suspects and recovered a weapon.

The clerk was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Police originally reported that the store clerk died at the hospital, but later said he was still in surgery.

Among the suspected robbers, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and body and a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg, police said. They were treated at the same hospital, where their conditions stabilized.