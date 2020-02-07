Store clerk dead after exchanging gunfire, wounding 2 alleged robbers in Park Manor: police

article

A 32-year-old store clerk has died after exchanging gunfire with a group of alleged robbers Friday in Park Manor on the South Side, according to police.

Four males entered the store about 1:45 p.m. in the first block of East 71st Street and took cash from the register by force, Chicago police said.

As the clerk took out his own gun and fired shots, the suspects returned fire and struck the clerk in the chest, police said.

Police arrested the four suspects and recovered a weapon.

The clerk was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Among the suspected robbers, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and body and a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg, police said. They were treated at the same hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.