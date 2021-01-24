Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 4:00 PM CST until TUE 5:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DuPage County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
7
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 1:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 4:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, McHenry County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Eastern Will County, La Porte County, Lake County, Porter County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Kankakee County, Newton County, Jasper County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Lake County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 2:00 AM CST, Kenosha County

Storm targeting Chicago area could bring 2-8 inches of snow on Monday into Tuesday

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Sunday morning forecast for Chicagoland on January 24th

Mark Strehl has your weather update!

CHICAGO - A winter storm will bring snow to the Chicago area Monday afternoon through mid-day Tuesday.

The snow will be heavy at times with gusty northeast winds from 30 to 40 mph. 

The track of the storm is uncertain, but the Chicago area could see 3 to 8 inches.

There will be some lake effect snow near Lake Michigan.

The National Weather Service warns that travel may be hazardous during the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

There is the possibility of power outages due to heavy wet snow and gusty winds.

