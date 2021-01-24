Storm targeting Chicago area could bring 2-8 inches of snow on Monday into Tuesday

A winter storm will bring snow to the Chicago area Monday afternoon through mid-day Tuesday.

The snow will be heavy at times with gusty northeast winds from 30 to 40 mph.

The track of the storm is uncertain, but the Chicago area could see 3 to 8 inches.

There will be some lake effect snow near Lake Michigan.

The National Weather Service warns that travel may be hazardous during the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

There is the possibility of power outages due to heavy wet snow and gusty winds.

