Striking Chicago teachers protest outside mayor's budget address

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to detail how the nation's third-largest city should deal with an $838 million budget deficit when she delivers her first budget address Wednesday morning as striking teachers march through the city's downtown.

Lightfoot's speech to the City Council comes on the fifth day of canceled classes for Chicago Public Schools students as the Chicago Teachers Union and the district remain at odds over teacher pay, class sizes and additional staff for schools.

The city's budget Lightfoot will address is separate from the school district's budget.

Striking teachers and staff have been on the picket line outside schools since Thursday but are ramping up pressure on Lightfoot with Wednesday morning's march through the city's downtown streets and planned stops outside City Hall and the downtown offices of state agencies.

Lightfoot has already said her budget proposal will include a tax on solo riders using ride-hailing services in or out of downtown and doubling the tax on food and drinks in restaurants.

In her first State of the City address , Lightfoot said she wanted to avoid raising revenue from those least able to pay or by using strategies that could drive businesses from Chicago.