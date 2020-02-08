Student at Harper College in Palatine may have been exposed to coronavirus

article

Officials at Harper College in Palatine are informing the school community that a student at the northwest suburban community college may have been exposed to coronavirus.

In an email sent to students Thursday, the school’s president, Avis Proctor, said officials were “looking into a report that a Harper College student may have been exposed to coronavirus.”

There have not been any confirmed cases of the virus in Harper College students, faculty or staff, the email noted.

Friday, a Chicago couple who contracted coronavirus were released from a Hoffman Estates hospital and will be in home isolation, health officials have said. They are the only people in Illinois to have tested positive for the deadly virus, which has killed more than 800 people in China since it was identified in December.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is currently awaiting testing results for 21 people who may have been exposed to the virus tests, according to the department’s website. Twenty-six people in the state who have previously been tested have already tested negative for the virus.