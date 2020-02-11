Suicide note of Evergreen Park pediatrician suggests he didn’t vaccinate some children — against parents’ requests

An Evergreen Park pediatrician who died last year left a suicide note raising questions about his record keeping, and the possibility that he chose not to vaccinate some of his patients.

An investigation into the September 2019 death of Dr. Van Koinis suggests he may not have provided vaccinations to all of the children he said he did, the Cook County sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a statement.

“During the investigation into Koinis’ death, including issues presented in the note, investigators found that discerning who received vaccinations and who did not was unclear due to record keeping issues,” the sheriff’s office said.

Koinis’ former patients are encouraged to meet with their current physicians to determine if they should test for prior vaccinations, the sheriff’s office said.

A Cook County sheriff’s office spokesman declined to elaborate on his note or the number of patients possibly affected.

Koinis was found dead Sept. 10, 2019 with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Cook County forest preserve in Palos Township.

He practiced medicine at 3830 W. 95th St. in Evergreen Park, and has been licensed in Illinois since 1991, the sheriff’s office said. He mostly served patients on the Southwest Side of Chicago and near southwest suburbs.

Anyone with further information about Koinis is asked to call Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 708-397-6366. To inquire about personal or family medical records, a medical record line has been set up at 630-670-1673.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has been notified about the sheriff’s office ongoing investigation.