Suspect identified in ‘targeted’ murder of husband, wife in Buffalo Grove parking garage

Police in Buffalo Grove are searching for a gunman who allegedly murdered a married couple in a “targeted” attack Sunday night in their condominium’s parking garage.

Anatoliy Ermak, 64, is wanted in connection with the double homicide and may be driving a white Nissan Versa hatchback with a Florida license plate reading KCFK75, Buffalo Grove police said. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

About 11:30 p.m., officers responded to an underground parking garage in the 100 block of Lake Boulevard and found a 69-year-old man and 64-year-old woman with gunshot wounds beside their vehicle, Buffalo Grove police chief Steven Casstevens said in a news conference. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Anatoliy Ermak | Buffalo Grove police

Security video shows the husband and wife pulling their vehicle into the parking garage about 8:15 p.m. and an unidentified man walking in after them through the open door, Casstevens said.

The man approached the couple and engaged them in a brief conversation before firing shots at close range, Casstevens said. He left on foot through a side door.

Later, a witness called police after finding the couple lying unresponsive on the ground, Casstevens said.

The shooting happened at the Cambridge on the Lake condominium community, where the couple lived, Casstevens said. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force was leading the investigation.

The shooter’s motive was unclear, officials said. But he said the shooting was targeted, and that there’s not an active threat to the community.

Monday morning, police searched a pond at the complex for a possibly discarded weapon, Casstevens said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the victims’ names.

Anyone with information was asked to call Buffalo Grove police at 847-459-2560.