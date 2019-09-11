Suspect in custody after ‘narcotics-related’ package found in Logan Square mailbox: police

article

A person was arrested after authorities found a suspicious package in a mailbox Wednesday, prompting several hours of street closures in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Police were called at 10:35 a.m. for reports of a “suspicious object” near Fullerton and Central Park avenues, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said crews conducted a hazardous materials response because of a package found in a mailbox.

A bomb squad found no explosives and police said the package “appeared to be narcotics-related.” One person is in custody.

Fullerton was closed between Kimball and Monticello avenues and Central Park was closed at Kimball while authorities investigated, police said. The scene was cleared and streets were reopened by 1:25 p.m.