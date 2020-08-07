Suspect in custody after shootout with Chicago police in Chatham

article

One person was arrested after allegedly exchanging gunfire with Chicago police officers Friday in Chatham on the South Side.

Officers saw the male suspect running out of a business with a gun in his hand and began to pursue him about 2:20 a.m. in the 700 block of East 83rd Street, according to Chicago police.

He was running west on 83rd when he turned around and began to fire shots at an approaching squad car, police said. A police officer returned fire. No one was hit.

The suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, according to CPD spokesman Tom Ahern.

Chicago police investigate after gunshots were fired at and by officers Aug. 7, 2020, near 83rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue. | Sam Kelly/Sun-Times

Police tape blocked off 83rd Street from Langley Avenue to Cottage Grove as officers investigated. The Falcon Fuel gas station at 83rd and Cottage Grove was also blocked off with crime scene tape.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force by the officer. COPA is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 312-743-2672.

The incident comes days after a CPD officer was shot responding to a domestic dispute in Lawndale early Wednesday.

Less than a week before that, a detainee who allegedly concealed a gun during transport to a Northwest Side police station opened fire and wounded three officers. Lovelle Jordan, in turn, was shot multiple times at the 25th District police station, 5555 W. Grand Ave., police said. Jordan, 25, faces six counts of attempted murder.