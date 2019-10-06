Suspect in West Rogers Park apartment shooting found dead in South Shore: police

A man suspected of killing a woman and wounding a man Saturday in West Rogers Park was found dead Sunday in South Shore, in what police believe might have been a suicide.

The man, 43, was found shot to death Sunday morning in the 2500 block of East 72nd Street, Chicago police said.

Detectives believe that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted but are waiting for an autopsy to confirm their suspicions, police said.

The man was wanted for questioning in connection with a domestic-related shooting Saturday in the 6200 block of North Ridge Avenue, police said. Laura Helton, 49, was killed in the shooting and a 28-year-old man was wounded.

The shooter was known to police and the victims, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.