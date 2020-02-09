Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Lake View

article

A suspect was fatally shot by Chicago police Sunday in Lake View on the North Side.

The shooting happened about 5:15 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Ashland Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

An “armed individual encountered officers and was shot by police,” department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter Saturday morning.

The person’s age and gender were not immediately known, according to police.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating, according to spokesman Ephraim Eaddy.