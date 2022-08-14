Suspect shoots man after robbing him in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

A man was shot during a robbery in South Shore Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the 1500 block of East 75th Street.

At about 3:10 a.m., a 40-year-old man was walking outside when an unknown male offender armed with a handgun approached him.

The offender demanded the victim's bag, and the victim complied.

The offender then shot the victim once in the leg, and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No one is currently in custody.