The Brief Chicago police say a man attacked two passengers during an argument on a CTA bus around 1:20 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 2400 block of West Jackson Boulevard; the victims’ conditions are unknown. The suspect is described as a Black man, 25–30 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, with a short afro and thin mustache, last seen wearing a white or cream-colored hoodie and dark pants. Authorities urge anyone with information to call Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number JJ-414258.



Chicago police are searching for a man accused of battering two passengers on a CTA bus Sunday afternoon on the Near West Side.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 2400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.

Authorities reported the suspect got into an argument with two passengers before attacking them on the bus.

Suspect sought after attacking 2 people on CTA bus, Chicago police say (Chicago PD )

The victims’ conditions were not immediately available, and no further details have been released.

Police described the suspect as a Black man between 25 and 30 years old, standing about 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, with a short afro and thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a white or cream-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

What you can do:

Police urged commuters to stay alert and report suspicious activity.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number JJ-414258.