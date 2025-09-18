Suspect sought after attacking 2 people on CTA bus, Chicago police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man accused of battering two passengers on a CTA bus Sunday afternoon on the Near West Side.
What we know:
The incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 2400 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.
Authorities reported the suspect got into an argument with two passengers before attacking them on the bus.
Suspect sought after attacking 2 people on CTA bus, Chicago police say (Chicago PD )
The victims’ conditions were not immediately available, and no further details have been released.
Police described the suspect as a Black man between 25 and 30 years old, standing about 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, with a short afro and thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a white or cream-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.
What you can do:
Police urged commuters to stay alert and report suspicious activity.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, referencing case number JJ-414258.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.