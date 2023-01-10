Expand / Collapse search
3 suspects barricaded themselves inside Old Town high-rise after fleeing from police

Three offenders barricaded themselves in an Old Town high-rise apartment building Tuesday night.

CHICAGO - Three suspects barricaded themselves inside an Old Town high-rise Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m. Illinois State Police were following a stolen vehicle when four offenders exited the vehicle and ran into a high-rise building in the 1100 block of North Wells.

Police were able to take one of the suspects into custody.

Three suspects barricaded themselves in the building.

This is an ongoing SWAT situation. 